Polzin, Raymon
RAYMON ELIOT POLZIN CUERO - Raymon Eliot Polzin passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was born April 24, 1945 to the late Leon A. and Mary G. Hobson Polzin of Cuero. Ray was an inspiration to many and will be remembered by all his friends and family as witty and a master of storytelling. He loved his family, and most of all he enjoyed days at the coast fishing with his dad and remembering childhood trips to visit family in Alabama. Ray is survived by two brothers, Don Polzin (Debbie) of Victoria and Wayne Polzin (Laurie) of San Jose, California; one sister, Mary Kathryn Cunningham (Elliott) of Brentwood, Tennessee; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Freund Funeral Home in Cuero on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 5-7 PM. Private graveside services will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Cuero on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. The family invites those who knew Ray to please share your thoughts and memories at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Also, the family wishes to extend their thanks to all those who helped to care for Ray over the years, especially staff at Twin Pines Nursing Home at Mockingbird in Victoria, Mission Road Ministries in San Antonio, and staff and friends of Gulf Bend Center in Victoria. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ray's memory to Gulf Bend Center, 6502 Nursery Dr. Suite 100, Victoria, Texas 77904. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.

