Raymond A. Vecera
YOAKUM — Raymond A. Vecera, 91, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022. He was born April 26, 1930, in Plum to the late Joseph and Frieda (Staacke) Vecera.
Raymond married Lillie Kozel on November 8, 1954, and they were blessed with six children. Raymond was a devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Yoakum with his wife, Lillie. He worked as a house painter for over 40 years. He loved wood working and he spent many hours in his shop. His greatest joy was his family. Having served in the US Army Infantry, his funeral will include Military Honors. He was also a member of the Shiner American Legion.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lillie Vecera of Yoakum; daughters, Cynthia Vecera of Michigan, Bunny “Bernadette” Newby of Austin and Gloria Epperson (Bo) of Baytown; sons, Nathan Vecera (April) of Lexington, Allen Vecera (Cindy) of Victoria and John Vecera (Melody) of Victoria; 23 grandchildren and spouses and 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Rosie Shimek of Leander, Margie Kozel of Austin, Mary Ann Muras of Schulenburg and Evelyn Janeceka of Austin; brother, Lawrence Vecera (Clarice) of Schulenburg.
Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Frieda Bedner and two brothers, Joe and Jim Vecera.
Visitation 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, January 25, 2022 with Rosary recited at 6 p.m., at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Rosary 9:30 a.m., with Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Scarce supply of products means empty shelves (19)
- Don't reboot .....Vote (4)
- Dennis Basaldua (3)
- Shiner ranked in state baseball poll (2)
- Rex Lee Easley (2)
- Are you worried about the power going out during the cold weather this week? (2)
- Justices seem sympathetic to Cruz in campaign finance case (1)
- Juanita Scott (1)
- Gloria R. Trevino (1)
- Q: Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately? (1)
- Olivia J. Pesina (1)
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.13:1-2; quote by E. O. Wilson (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.