RAYMOND AMADEO CAVAZOS VICTORIA - Raymond Amadeo Cavazos went to be with the Lord September 29, 2019 at the age of 72. He was born December 22, 1946 in Victoria, Texas to the late Amadeo and Dolores Casas Cavazos. Visitation will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 from 2:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 9:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. He is preceded in death by his biological father Amadeo Cavazos; mother Dolores Casas Rojas; step father Pedro Rojas; son Raymond Cavazos Jr., and his sister Norma Linda Rosas Medrano. He is survived by his wife Dolores Poncio Cavazos; children Robert Cavazos, Melissa Alcorn and husband Mark, Michelle Voight and husband Chuck, David Cavazos and wife Erica, Erik Estrada, Julia Poncio, Cheno Poncio and wife Christina, Valerie Poncio Hernandez and husband Manny, Henry Poncio and wife Jennifer and Ashley Poncio; sister Maria G. Rojas (Herman Berrum) and brothers Dr. Jose D. Rojas and Jesse "Rayne" Rojas; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Raymond was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed traveling, model cars, Dallas Cowboys, fishing, the local game rooms and attending his granddaughters softball games and spending lots of time with grandchildren. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

