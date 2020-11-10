Raymond Delano”Del” Williams
FREDERICKSBURG — Raymond Delano “Del” Williams, M.D., F.A.C.S., 80, of Fredericksburg, Texas, entered into his heavenly home on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Del was born in Mills County on October 16, 1940, to Raymond Harper Williams and Martha Lou Audra Reynolds Williams. Del grew up in Goldthwaite, Texas, and later moved to Odessa where he attended Odessa High School and Ector High School. Upon graduation, Del attended Texas Western in El Paso where he was a 4-year letterman on both the Football and Track and Field teams and served as captain of both teams his senior year. Following college, Del attended the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) in Galveston where he received his Doctor of Medicine in 1966. He was selected by his classmates to receive the prestigious Gold Headed Cane Award for his extraordinary dedication to the health and welfare of his patients. He competed his internship at Philadelphia General Hospital and his general surgery residency at UTMB Galveston. Del proudly served his country as a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves from 1971-1973.
The majority of Del’s 40-plus year surgical career was spent in Victoria, Texas where he was a founding partner of Victoria Surgical Associates and served the greater Victoria area to include Goliad, Cuero, Port Lavaca and Yoakum. Del was known among his patients for his kindness, compassion and impeccable bedside manner. In 2004, Del and his wife Mary Ann headed north to fulfill his dream of practicing rural medicine in Montana. Del served thousands of patients in Northern Montana to include members of the Blackfeet Indian Tribe who welcomed him with open arms.
Del was a member of numerous professional societies, namely, the American Medical Association, Texas Medical Association, Fellow American College of Surgeons, Alpha Kappa Medical Fraternity, Singleton Surgical Society, and the Victoria-Goliad County Medical Society.
When not in the operating room, Del could be found on his ranch in Tivoli or his family ranch in Goldthwaite. An avid rancher, Del enjoyed raising cattle, stocking fish ponds and mending fences. His true haven was perched in a duck blind at sunrise with his black lab at his feet and a lanyard of duck calls hanging around his neck. Following his retirement, Del enjoyed the final years of his life at Boot Ranch in Fredericksburg, TX surrounded by family and friends where you could find him telling stories in the men’s clubhouse, bass fishing or hunting for golf balls with his grandchildren. He loved watching the Battlin’ Billies Football Team on Friday nights.
A loving husband, father, grandfather “Papa” and friend “Doc”, Del is survived by the love of his life, Mary Ann McGuffie Williams; his children (and their spouses), Doug (Lina) Williams, David (Anna) Williams, Mitch (Kelly) McGuffie; and his grandchildren Shelby, Taylor, Hunter, Madison, Riley, Morgan, Macey, and Kennedy.
A Memorial Service in celebration of Del’s life will be held at Baptist Temple in Victoria, TX on Saturday, December 5th at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be given in his memory to Hill Country Memorial Hospice (808 Reuben Street, Fredericksburg, TX 78624) or to the charity of your choice
The family offers a special thank you to the entire staff of Hill Country Memorial Hospice and Isabell for their loving care for Del these past few months.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com
Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Schaetter Funeral Home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Here is the Democratic plan for America (42)
- I am taking Vitamin D. I was told Blacks should be taking this to aid in fighting COVID. Is this true? (6)
- Biden's victory met with divided reaction among Victoria voters (5)
- What type of stores would you like to see in the new shopping center? (4)
- New agreement paves way for development of $31M shopping center (4)
- Letter: Building another mall doesn't make sense (3)
- Letter: Vote for Trump and keep our country great (3)
- Letter: The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair (2)
- Hardware issues on Election Day caused hours-long wait for final results, official says (2)
- How has the number of unemployment claims changed recently? (2)
Online Poll
Have you ever paddled down the river?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.