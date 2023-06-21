Raymond Flores Edison
GOLIAD — Raymond Flores Edison Sr., 76, passed away Friday, June 16th, 2023. Family and friends will gather for visitation and sharing of memories, Wednesday, June 21st, from 6PM to 8PM with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 at Grace Funeral Home, 214 N. Market Street in Goliad. Funeral Mass for Raymond will be held on Thursday, June 22nd at 10:00AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Goliad with burial to immediately follow at Flores Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be nephews Joe (Tony) Edison, Jesse Tijerina, Rudy Bustamante, Robert Edison, Sergio Edison
and Michael Edison.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Mark Reyes, Carlos Reyes, Roland Reyes, David Reyes, Ricky Rodriguez, Tomas Rubio, and Brian Leatherwood.
Raymond was born January 10, 1947, in Goliad, Texas to the late Pedro and Crisanta Edison. Raymond loved his beloved wife, who he met as Beatrise Cortinas and would marry in Goliad, TX on February 10, 1968, and together, they watched their family grow with love. Raymond loved horses, fishing, and his Dallas Cowboys, as well as making his well-known chile pequin salsa. His grandchildren were his world, and he truly loved his friends. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Crisanta Edison and brothers, David Edison, Tomas Edison, Pedro Edison Jr. “Cuco”, Henry Edison, and his twin brother Louis Edison.
Raymond leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Beatrise Edison; children, Sherry Garcia (Edward), Raymond Edison Jr. (Melissa), Patricia Rangel (Randy), Jennifer Salas (Louie), Bradley Edison; 12 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; siblings, Justa Tijerina, Mary Bustamante, Lupe Edison, Patricia Martinez, Robert Edison; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.

