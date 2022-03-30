Raymond G. Balboa
VICTORIA — Raymond G. Balboa went to be with the Lord at the age of at the age of 85. He was born July 15, 1936 in Goliad, Texas to the late Ysidro and Dominga Balboa.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son Joseph Arthur Balboa and sisters Tancha Garza and Esther De La Garza.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Beatrice Balboa; children Gloria Ann Balboa, Janie (Daniel) Garcia and Larry Wayne Balboa; siblings Olivia Gonzales, Antonio Balboa, Emily Martin, Herlinda Urbano, Lydia Bazan, Ysidro Balboa, Jr., and Juan Balboa. He is also survived by his grandchildren Eric W. (Chantelle) Kerr, Elizabeth (John) Ramirez, Craig Balboa and Amy Balboa and great grandchildren Matthew Balboa, Arianna Ramirez, Gavin Elisondo, Riley Elisondo, Indira Moss, Channing Kerr, Kingston Kerr and August Kerr.
Raymond was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved spending time with this family and always provided well for them. A humble man, he was willing to help anyone and everyone. He was a mechanic all of his life and enjoyed restoring old cars. He was also known to be a great dancer. One thing he will always be remembered for was sitting outside and smoking his cigarette and drinking black coffee.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
