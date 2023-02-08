Raymond Gerald
McBride
VICTORIA — Raymond Gerald McBride, 68, of Victoria, passed away on January 31,2023 after a short battle with cancer. He served in the United States Army, worked in construction and took pride in working as a pipe fitter for many years. He loved to play pool, fish, and loved spending time with family and friends. He will be missed dearly by many and his laugh will always be remembered. Preceded in death by parents, Raymond Arlen McBride and Alice Loreen McBride Garrett and siblings, Roy McBride, Ronnie McBride and Patricia “Sissy” Pope. He is survived by his children, April Claunch (Ronnie Higgins), Katherine McBride, and Josh Lee. His grandchildren, Christopher Claunch (Kristi Garcia), Caden Claunch, MaKenzie Sparks, Kendyl Higgins and Jaxson Lee. His Brother Mitchal McBride and wife Mary, his sister-in-law Wendy McBride and many nieces and nephews and too many friends to mention. Memorial service will be announced at a later time. Gone but never forgotten and forever in our hearts.
