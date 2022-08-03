Raymond Granz
SHINER — Raymond Otto Granz, 86, completed his work on earth Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was born May 2, 1936 in Yoakum to the late Otto and Frieda (Schumacher) Granz.
He was retired from Texas Highway Dept. after 35 years of service. He was a loving husband, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Survivors are his wife of 64 years, Mary Jo Granz of Shiner; daughter, Sharon Holcomb of Shiner; sons, Gregory Granz and wife Tracy of Victoria and Scott Granz of Galveston; five grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Bertha Lange of Yoakum; his beloved fur friend, Jack Pot and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents and his son-in-law, Darrell Kyle Holcomb.
Rosary to be recited at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Deacon Joe Machacek followed by Funeral Service with Rev. Michael Odartey-Lamptey officiating. Burial to be held at a later date.
Honorary Pallbearers are his grandchildren, Kris Holcomb, Orry Holcomb, Shanon Holcomb, Malory Granz and Matthew Granz.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
