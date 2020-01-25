RAYMOND HOFFER VICTORIA - Raymond Hoffer, 70, passed away on Saturday, January 18th, 2020. Raymond's family and friends will gather for a rosary and Celebration of Life service on Saturday, January 25th starting at 9:30am at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway in Victoria. www.gracefuneralhome.net.
