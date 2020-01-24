RAYMOND HOFFER VICTORIA - Ernest Raymond Hoffer, 70, passed away on Saturday, January 18th, 2020. Raymond's family and friends will gather for a rosary and Celebration of Life service on Saturday, January 25th starting at 9:30am at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway in Victoria. Raymond was born April 15th, 1949 to the late Ernest and Ruth Hoffer in Victoria, Texas. He married the love of his life, Linda Anderson, December 1st,1967 and had two children from this union. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. He was a jack of all trades when it came to working around the house. He retired from Formosa Plastics as an instrumentation technician. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He will be greatly missed by all. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Ruth Hoffer; and sister, Barbara Strimiska. Raymond is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Hoffer; son, Charles Hoffer (Robin); daughter, Angela Meuth (Stephen); grandchildren, Cody Herman (Erika), Chelsie Reyes (Brian) and Chance Herman; great-grandchildren, Payton Herman, Garrett Herman and Jace Reyes; siblings, Gayle Beck (Clarence), Diana Bluhm (Melvin), MaryLee Frazer (Gene), Freddy Hoffer (Ruth) and Debbie Stewart; along with numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home - Victoria.
