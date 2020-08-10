Raymond James Spann, 97, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He was born in Shiner, Texas to the late Matthew and Clara Mae Simerski Spann on July 29, 1923. He was retired from Central Power and Light Company where he worked as a Line Foreman. Raymond was a veteran of World War II and served in the Army Air Corp, where he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal and the American Theater Campaign Medal. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Holy Name Society, Sons of Hermann, Knights of Columbus and the CPL Retirees Club. Our beloved Raymond is now playing dominoes, cards and dancing to polka music in Heaven with his family and friends there.
In addition to his parents, Raymond is preceded in death by his first wife, Lydia Spann; second wife, Evelyn Schoener Spann; sister, Albina Bohuslav; and brother, Adolph Spann.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Esterleen Janecka Spann; sons, Leonard (Gwynne) Spann, Robert Spann, Mike (Donna) Spann; grandchildren Sondra Mozisek, Karen Rivas, Jason (Cassandra) Spann, Kaitlyn (Joseph) Dopslauf, Kelly Spann; stepdaughters, Dianne (Gordon) Beatty, Karen (Allen) Gafford, Jerilyn (D'Cater) Joseph, Jill (Tom) Friedel, Jean (Joe) Casas and Neysa (Patrick) Milner; stepsons, Alvin Ray (Claudia) Schoener, Norman (Carolyn) Schoener, Russell (Gail) Janecka, Darrell (Cindy) Janecka, and Richard (Robin) Janecka. He also leaves behind his step grandchildren, Amanda (Karl) Wendel, Valerie (Jeff) Barton, David (Bethany) Schoener, Blaine (Mia) Beatty, Joycelyn (Frankie) Drozd, Galen (Rebekah) Beatty, Justin Schoener, Jamie (Edward) Moreno, Wendy Gafford, Wren (John) Busby, Whitney (Grant) Sorrell, Will Joseph, Bobby (Sarah) Janecka, Julie Janecka, Kevin Janecka, Brandon (Kelsey) Friedel, Tyler (Jessica) Friedel, Matthew Casas, Ben Casas, Jacob Casas, Sam Casas, Carey Janecka, Colby Janecka, Courtney Janecka, Mason (Nicole) Milner, Cole Milner, Jack Milner, Claire Milner, Collin Janecka, and James Janecka; great-grandchildren, Kayla Mozisek, Ashley Mozisek, Sadie Rivas, Brandon Rivas, Gunner Spann, Miles Spann and numerous step great-grandchildren; sisters, Evelyn Simper and Barbara (Kenneth) Bruns; nieces and nephews - all of whom will cherish his memory.
Mr. Spann will lie in state at Colonial Funeral Home from 3-5 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 (no family will be present). Rosary will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m., all at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Interment will immediately follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Reverend Greg Korenek will officiate all services.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Jason Spann, Joseph Dopslauf, Justin Schoener, David Schoener, Jimmy Bruns, Brandon Friedel, Tyler Friedel and Kevin Janecka. Honorary Pallbearers will be his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in his honor to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or Hospice of South Texas. In accordance with the current Covid-19 restrictions, all who enter the funeral home or church will be required to wear a facial covering. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
