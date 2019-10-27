RAYMOND MURPH MCKNIGHT JR. NEW BRAUNFELS - Raymond Murph McKnight Jr., 63, of New Braunfels, formerly of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Murph was born in Ennis Texas to the late Raymond and Ruth Rawlins McKnight Sr. on April 24, 1956. Murph lived life to the fullest, was a true character and enjoyed going to all sporting events. He never missed a Stroman Raiders or Victoria High Stingarees football game. He loved the Dallas Cowboys, basketball, and Diet Coke. Murph is preceded in death by his parents. Murph is survived by his sister, Judy Southard and husband Dallas of Corpus Christi. Graveside services will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10 AM. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.