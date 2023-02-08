Raymond Pilchiek

He was a veteran having served in the Texas Army National Guard from 1952 to 1961 and was a member of American Legion Post 437 in Kingsland, Texas. He retired as a Maintenance foreman for Texas Dept. of Public Safety in Austin. He loved being outdoors, fishing, flying and was always working on some project. He was a proud member of Casi Chille and cooked chili all over the state in competitions. He became a Mason in 1974 and was a member of Masonic Lodge 182 in Hochheim.
Survivors are his son, James Pilchiek and wife Donna of Yoakum; grandchildren, Felicia, Sara, James, Juliet, Elizabeth and Nakita; 12 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Dorothy Louis Pilchiek in 1981; second wife, Patricia Pilchiek in 2022.
Visitation 2 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Service and burial, 2 p.m., Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Capital Memorial Park in Austin
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
