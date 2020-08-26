Raymond R. “Buddie Ray” Gillespie
WOODSBORO — Raymond Ray “Buddie Ray” Gillespie, 83 passed away August 24, 2020. He was born December 8, 1936 in Woodsboro, Texas to the late Raymond William and Frieda Boerm Gillespie. He is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Janis Lee Mills Gillespie and his siblings Vernon, Audrey, Tiny, Norman, Bobby and Milton. Buddie is survived by his sons Bradley (Heidi) Gillespie, Bryan (Melissa) Lee Gillespie, Scott Layne Gillespie; daughters Shelley (Stanley) Gay Tuttle ; 7 grandchildren and 3 great- grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Trevor Long, Thomas Long, Jeff Gillespie, Jason Gillespie, Matt Pardue, Tyler Smith; Honorary Pallbearers will be Kenny Worrell, Mike Voss and Eldon Steindorf. Services will be held Wednesday August 26, 2020 Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at LaRosa Cemetery. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
