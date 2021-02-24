Raymond D. Saenz
VICTORIA — Raymond D. Saenz Jr, 91, of Victoria, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021. He was born December 31, 1929 in Falfurrias Texas to the late Raymond & Maria Garza Saenz. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Viola Saenz, two daughters, Rebecca Jones & Melissa (Matt)Manning, one son, Trey (Diana) Saenz. He has eight grandchildren Crystal Jones Desadier, Roger Jones, Candace Saenz Castro, Miles and Marit Manning, and Will, Evans, and Max Saenz. Raymond has six great-grandchildren. Raymond was a 1947 graduate of St. Joseph High School. He played basketball, football and was on the boxing team and won the Golden Glove award in Corpus Christi. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp and fought in the Korean Conflict. He was a staff sergeant, stationed in Camp Pendleton, Japan & Korea. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal, Distinguished Unit Emblem, Good Conduct Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and Presidential Unit Citation. After the war he returned to Victoria and played baseball with semi-pro teams, the Eagles and Rosebuds. He worked for the US postal service and later found a passion for selling cars. He met the love of his life on June 19, 1963 at Club Westerner when she inquired about a car and they married May 9, 1964. He sold cars for Atzenhoffer Chevrolet, Walt Nichol Lincoln Mercury and Goad Motors before opening Saenz-Vess Subaru & Fiat dealership. In 1986 he opened Saenz Motors Inc. and retired in 2005. He enjoyed sponsoring & coaching little league and playing golf. Raymond was the founder of the local chapter of the Pan American Golf Association in 1968. He was inducted into the National Pan American Golf Association Hall of Fame on August 30, 1999. The family enjoyed attending the National PAGA golf tournaments every year. Raymond was a Member of Our Lady of Victory Cathedral. Raymond is proceeded in death by his parents, brothers Robert and Rosalio Saenz, son Bobby Saenz. Pallbearers are grandsons, Roger Jones, Miles Manning, Max Saenz, nephews, Rick and Ray Saenz, and Alex Cantu. Honorary pallbearers are Corky Saenz and Ralph Giron. The Family gives special thanks to Greatwood Homes Memory Care staff, Harbor Hospice, Dr. Jesse DeLeon, Dr. Bhatia Sanjeev, Dr. Kirby Garrett, Dr. Donald Breech and Jeff Payne, Citizen’s ER supervisor for the excellent care they provided. Memorial donations can be made to Pan American Golf Assn. Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 3872, Victoria, Texas 77903, Harbor Hospice of Victoria, 5606 N. Navarro, Ste. 306, Victoria, Texas 77904 or Our Lady of Victory Cathedral Capital Improvement Fund, 1309 E. Mesquite St., Victoria, Texas 77901. Visitation will be Monday, March 1 from 4:00-8:00 at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home. Funeral service is taking place Tuesday at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral. A private entombment will follow at the Resurrection Mausoleum. Please wear a mask.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Youth hunting program in Riverside could aid in deer, hog population control (4)
- Letter: Column by Oliver North was poor choice to publish (3)
- Bars can reopen in Victoria County after TABC approves judge's request (2)
- As thousands in Crossroads lose power, state officials say outages will last into Tuesday (2)
- Power outage reported in Victoria after car hits utility pole, driver arrested on DWI charge (2)
- Political cartoon for Feb. 19 (2)
- Man charged in Port O'Connor boat crash to go before grand jury (3)
- 9 crashes reported in Victoria early Thursday due to slippery conditions (1)
- Syndicated column: Democrats want a 'return to civility'; when did they practice it? Part 2 (6)
- Scammers attempt to lure woman into prize scam (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.