Raymond Salinas Jr.
BAY CITY — Raymond Salinas, Jr., 76, of Bay City was called home to meet his Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 11, 2021. He was born in Pawnee, TX on August 20, 1945 to Raymond Salinas, Sr. and Maria Alaniz Salinas.
He was a retired construction worker who devoted his life to serving the Lord. He followed his calling and became a full time Pastor for the Church of God of Prophecy, and set out to save every soul possible while teaching the word of God.
Raymond is survived by his wife of two years, Maria G. Salinas; his sons Richard R. Salinas of Edna, Eddie (Marie) Salinas of Port Lavaca, Daniel Salinas of Francitas and Michael (Anna Marie) Salinas of Vanderbilt; 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Maria Salinas Ortiz of Corpus Christi, Elida (Jesse) Mendez of Houston, Olivia Salinas Estudillo of Palacios, Delia S. Hudson of Houston, Janie (Paul) Campos of Palacios, David Salinas, Sr. of Palacios and Robert Salinas of Palacios and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond Salinas, Sr. and Maria A. Salinas; his loving wife of 53 years and mother of their children, Erminia Sabedra Salinas; his brother Joe Salinas; sister Abelia S. Guillen and one great grandson.
Visitation will begin at 2:00 PM Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 3:00 PM. Interment will follow at Midfield Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matthew Salinas, Michael Adam Salinas, Jr., Tristan Salinas, Kristopher Salinas, Tyler Salinas and Orlando Mendez. Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Salinas, Michael Ryan Salinas, Joseph Salinas and Fermin Castillo.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.
