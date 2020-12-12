Raymond Valis
SHINER — Raymond Valis, age 84, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. He was born November 12, 1936 in Shiner to John and Helen (Roznovsky) Valis.
He worked at Shiner Cotton Compress for 10 years and retired from Kaspar Wire Works after 34 years of service. He was retired from the Shiner Volunteer Fire Department after 20 years of service and was a member of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.
Survivors: wife of 63 years, Barbara Faykus Valis; daughters, Peggy (Robert) Janota, Becky (James) Novosad, Sandy (John) Hoelter and Vicki (Sammy) Rubio; sons, Richard (Laura) Valis and Mark (Cindie) Valis; 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; brothers, Johnnie Valis and Edward Valis.
Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Helen Bohuslav.
Visitation 4:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Rosary 9:30 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 14, 2020 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church with Rev. Bryan Heyer officiating. Burial Shiner Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons: Nick Janota, Justin Novosad, Jared Novosad, Kevin Blaschke, Colton Valis, Mateo Rubio, Jacob Rubio and Chase Rubio.
Memorial contributions may be given to Shiner Volunteer Fire Department.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
