RAYMOND WEEKS VICTORIA - Raymond O. Weeks Jr. passed from this life on July 6, 2019. He was born August 1st, 1943 in McCormick S.C. to Julia Butler Weeks and Raymond O. Weeks Sr. Ray graduated from Jefferson High School in San Antonio in 1961 and soon after attended college at Texas A&I in Kingsville. He married the love of his life, Janelle Davidson, on November 24th, 1962. He soon settled into life as a salesman, marketing everything from lumber to cars, insurance to carpet. With his gift of gab, he could sell ice makers to Eskimos. Papa loved life and his family. He instilled in his sons, a love of God and country. He grew up an Air Force brat and lived all over the United States but his heart always belonged to Texas. He raced motorcycles, rodeoed, flew airplanes and loved traveling the endless Texas highways. We miss him dearly. Ray was predeceased by his parents and his sister Matilda "Tillie" Rheiner. He is survived by his wife, Jan and his two sons, Trent and Ty. He is also survived by his daughters-in-law, Jalore and Stephanie, three grandchildren, Jorie, Sarin and Connor. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at Central Church of Christ in Victoria, Texas. Times are 1:00 to 4:00. Please come and share your memories and stories with our family.

