RAYMOND ZEPEDA VICTORIA - Raymond Zepeda 81 of Victoria passed away Friday Nov. 8, 2019. He was born to the late Timotea & Theresa Zepeda on Sep. 13, 1938 in Sandia Tx.. Raymond is survived by his wife Estella Zepeda, daughters Tina Herrera and Veronica Mendoza, son Carlos Zepeda, sisters Jaine Polanco Clara Garcia and Aurrora Arriazola, brother John Zepeda and 14 Grandchildren and 2 Great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Robert, Tim, Raul, and Ruben Zepeda. He was a retired Sergeant in the United States Army. Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Heaven's Gate Chapel from 3pm to 7pm with a Rosary starting at 7pm. Services will be Thursday, Nov. 14 at Our Lady of Sorrows at 9 a.m. with interment immediately following at Telferner Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.heavensgatevictoria.com

