Raymundo R.
Cuellar, Sr.
PORT LAVACA — Raymundo R. Cuellar Sr., 86, of Port Lavaca passed away November 5, 2020. He was born January 23, 1934 in Runge to Jesus and Quirina Reyes Cuellar. He worked as a fisherman and was a member of Bethel Assembly of God where he served as a Deacon.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 1/2 years, Celia S. Cuellar; children, Raymond Cuellar Jr. (Carmen), Linda Ramirez (Jimmy Ramirez), Gilbert Cuellar (Rosa), Silvia Cuellar (Robert Granados), Virginia Cruz (Raymundo), and Jesse S.Cuellar (Minerva); siblings, Seferino Cuellar (Velia), Robert Cuellar, Mary Garcia (Johnny); 44 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Delia Cuellar; son, Ricardo “Ricky” Cuellar; siblings, Domingo Cuellar, Lenore Luna, Celedonia Sanchez, Frank “Nopales” Cuellar, Joe R. Cuellar, and Jessie Cuellar Jr.
A Visitation will be held Monday, November 9 from 6-7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 10 at 10 a.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Joey Cuellar, Ray Peña, Paul Cuellar, Ruben Silvas, Abel Martinez, and Jesse Cuellar Jr.
Memorial donation may be made to Bethel Assembly of God.
Words of comfort may be made to the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
