RAYNALDO TREVINO AUSTIN - Raynaldo Trevino, age 66, of Austin, Texas passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. He was born on February 12, 1953 to Joseph M. Trevino, Sr. of Point Comfort, Texas and the late Estella Cortez Trevino. He is survived by his Father, Daughter, Kimberly Trevino of Austin, Tx., Son; Ray Jason Trevino of Austin, Tx., Sisters; Rosalinda Perez of Port Lavaca, Tx. and Rosaelva Juarez of Victoria, Tx., Brothers; Ruben Trevino of Bay City, Tx., Ramiro Trevino of Port Lavaca, Tx., and 5 Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother. Visitation will begin Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 9am to 10am with a Prayer Service at 10am at New Beginnings Church, 301 Alcoa Dr. Port Lavaca, Tx. Burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery in Port Lavaca, Tx. Pallbearers will be Ray Jason Trevino, Ray Jason Trevino, Jr., James Edmondson, Marvin Blakely, Eric Ybarra, and Danny Hernandez. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.

