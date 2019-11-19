RAYNALDO TREVINO AUSTIN - Raynaldo Trevino, age 66, of Austin, Texas passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. He was born on February 12, 1953 to Joseph M. Trevino, Sr. of Point Comfort, Texas and the late Estella Cortez Trevino. He is survived by his Father, Daughter, Kimberly Trevino of Austin, Tx., Son; Ray Jason Trevino of Austin, Tx., Sisters; Rosalinda Perez of Port Lavaca, Tx. and Rosaelva Juarez of Victoria, Tx., Brothers; Ruben Trevino of Bay City, Tx., Ramiro Trevino of Port Lavaca, Tx., and 5 Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother. Visitation will begin Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 9am to 10am with a Prayer Service at 10am at New Beginnings Church, 301 Alcoa Dr. Port Lavaca, Tx. Burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery in Port Lavaca, Tx. Pallbearers will be Ray Jason Trevino, Ray Jason Trevino, Jr., James Edmondson, Marvin Blakely, Eric Ybarra, and Danny Hernandez. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bloomington assistant superintendent placed on unpaid leave
- Blotter: 23-year-old arrested on suspicion of human smuggling
- Sideline disturbance cancels 2nd half of East, Bay City game
- Suddenlink hears city’s complaints ‘loud and clear;’ pledges to address concerns
- Few jaywalking tickets issued as Victoria struggles to keep pedestrians safe
- Fresh meat: Dickey's Barbecue Pit enters Victoria's barbecue scene
- Victoria Advocate sign comes down
- Bicyclist hit by truck at North Ben Jordan Street and Houston Highway
- Crossroads residents in hospice cared for by ‘angels on Earth’
- Victoria gymnast reaches new heights in Spain competition, looks now toward Tokyo
Commented
- Letter: You won't miss freedom until you lose it (9)
- Guest column: Government at all levels (4)
- Victoria sheriff wants answers about how Harvey recovery money spent (3)
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: Let's keep weapons out of classrooms (3)
- Letter: Taxpayers should know where, how insurance money is spent (2)
- Editorial from The Wall Street Journal: Wealth tax did not work well in Europe (2)
- County officials plan ‘stringent’ game room ordinance (1)
- Texas A&M researchers to study opioid use in the Crossroads (1)
- Letter: Refugio High School fight song needs to be changed (1)
- Document: Victoria police initially thought deadly self-defense shooting was murder (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.