REBA BUTLER
KOCHERSPERGER
HOUSTON — Reba Butler Kochersperger, Mom, Mimi, Ms. K -- lover of her family, her students, life and the arts -- left this world for the next one on May 30th, 2022. Born in Baytown July 30th, 1950 and raised in Port Lavaca, TX, Reba moved to Houston in 1972, but had always considered herself a Houstonian when her heart wasn’t taking her to New York or Paris.
Reba spent her life pursuing two careers: education and theater. After teaching in high school for five years, she became a member of the founding faculty of Lone Star College Kingwood. During her seventeen years there, Reba taught English, served as an Assoc. Dean of Humanities and Arts, started the campus’s performing arts program and helped plan the campus’s first spaces to house theater and music. Throughout her years in Houston, she also worked as a free-lance costumer and stage director at professional and university theaters in Houston, Arkansas, Alabama, and Georgia.
In 1996, two other lovers of music (John Jennings and Lois Alba) and she founded Opera in the Heights with the dream of having a nice little neighborhood company. In 2001 she left Kingwood College to run the opera full time and stayed to see it through its tenth anniversary. During that time, she co-produced her partner’s Blues Music Award Nominated album titled 24 Hour Blues, frequently referring to herself as the woman with the clipboard. After meeting artists there, she served on the board of the Robert Johnson Museum in an advisory capacity. Returning to the high school students she so enjoyed, Reba finished her teaching career in Aldine ISD at Carver Magnet High School, retiring in 2016. After retiring, she visited grandchildren, costumed opera for Georgia State University in Atlanta and theaters in Houston, gardened, volunteered at Northwest Assistance Ministry, traveled, and was active in St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Cypress.
Reba is survived by her beloved partner since 2000, Charles Davis; her two treasured sons, Michael David Kochersperger and Gregory Mark Kochersperger; daughter-in-law, Joanne Marsey; five grandchildren Maximillian Kochersperger, Holden Kochersperger, Madison Kochersperger, Benjamin Kochersperger, and Everett Kochersperger; her sister, Janice Wilson and brother-in-law, Clifton “Buddy” Wilson; two nieces, Megan Downs and Kathryn Wood; nephew, Clifton Wilson; and an extended family of an aunt, an uncle, and many first and second cousins. She is also survived by Nathan Davis, Rachel Davis, and their children Fitzgerald Davis and Quinn Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents Luther Earl Butler and Frances Allene Cooke Butler and great nephew Reid Wilson.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Cypress on June 18th, 2022. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Women’s Heart nonprofit organization at http://www.womenheart.org/.” or to Northwest Assistance Ministries at https://www.namonline.org/
