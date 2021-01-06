Rebecca Adauto Crowe
VICTORIA — Rebecca would like to let you all know that her work here is done. She received a call at exactly 6:27PM on January 1st, 2021, for an offer she couldn’t refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning.
This new assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with her son, Chris, Our Tata and Mama Vina and friends she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be, working on DIY projects, puttering around her garden and reading to her heart’s content. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed. Food is great and you don’t gain an ounce. She left detailed instructions for her loving son, Michael Crowe and her favorite niece, Julie Adauto-Day to celebrate her mission here, which is now complete. Low adherence to this instruction will not be tolerated by her!
January 1st, 2021, is the day Rebecca Adauto Crowe accepted her invitation to Heaven.
She is survived by her son, Michael Crowe; her sisters, Olga Adauto and Julie McGee; her brother, Benny Adauto; her daughter-in-law, Melissa Rendon-Crowe and two great friends, Lisa Porter and Sal Sendejo.
Rebecca was an independent, strong and intelligent woman who adored her family and will forever be remembered by those who loved her.
She was proud to work for The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Parole Division. Her weekends were spent working with her stained-glass art and welding projects.
Now we praise God that she can breathe easy and rest from her battle with Covid-19.
No funeral services will be held due to COVID-19 related reasons. A Memorial service to celebrate her life will be held by friends and family on a later date.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, Texas.
