Rebecca Amejorado Flores
PORT LAVACA — Rebecca Amejorado Flores, 55, of Port Lavaca, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 in Houston, Texas. She was born in Port Lavaca, Texas to the late Antonio and Blanca Azucena Garza Amejorado Sr. on October 29, 1966. Rebecca worked in the accounting department at Inteplast and was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, Rebecca is preceded in death by her infant sister, Lorenza Amejorado, and brother-in-law Joe Escojido.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert “Bobby” Flores; sons, Robert Flores Jr. and his wife Dulce, Christopher Ryan Flores, and Cody Ray Flores; sisters, Sylvia Escojido, Janie Amejorado, and Rosa Maria Amejorado; brothers, Alfred Amejorado and his wife Josie, Antonio Amejorado Jr. and his wife Diane, and Sabas Amejorado; grandchildren, Robert “Robbie” Flores III, and Eliana Lissete Flores. Rebecca also leaves behind numerous extended family and friends, all of whom will cherish her memory.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from 5-7 p.m., immediately followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Final viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, with interment immediately following at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Honoring her by serving as pallbearers will be James Ramirez, Theo Flores, Austin Shows, Jeremiah Amejorado, Sebastian Amejorado, Aaron Amejorado and Robbie Flores.
Words of comfort, fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
