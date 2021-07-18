Rebecca Ann Guerrero
VICTORIA — Rebecca Ann Guerrero, 61, a native of Victoria, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, with her loving family at her side. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Monday, July 19th from 6PM to 8PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria, a rosary will be prayed at 7PM. Funeral Mass will be at 9AM, Tuesday, July 20th at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Victoria. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Manuel Sanchez, Jr., Miguel Gonzalez, IV, Raul Villegas, Randy Sanchez, Jose Antonio Villegas, and Manuel Ray Gonzalez.
Rebecca was born January 27, 1960 one of six children born to the late Manuel G., Sr. and Beatrice Gonzales Sanchez. Rebecca loved Spanish music, going to casinos and especially enjoyed the “girls trips” with her sisters. Rebecca passionately loved her family and always enjoyed being the hostess to everyone at her home. She was well known for her cooking and everyone loved her tamales. Rebecca was a strong willed survivor, tackling all life brought her way with determination and zill. Rebecca will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents Manuel G. Sr. and Beatrice Sanchez; her infant brother, Juan Luis Sanchez; one niece and one nephew and her great aunt.
Rebecca leaves to cherish and love her memory her loving children: Veronica Sanchez, Juan Guerrero and his wife, Lisa, and Marisol Guerrero; her siblings, Mary Esther Sanchez, Manuel Sanchez, Jr., Anna Gonzalez and her husband, Miguel, and Christine Sanchez; her grandchildren, Devin, Jordan, Joseph, Layla, Cristian, Avree and Kason; and her only God Daughter, Sabrina Salas; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes.
