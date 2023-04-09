Rebecca Anne McKenzie
Rebecca Anne McKenzie
VICTORIA — Rebecca Anne Elliott McKenzie, 81, of Victoria passed away April 5, 2023. She was born September 6, 1941 in Bowie, TX to Arvle Stanley and Anita Ruth Senter Elliott. Becky lived in Victoria most of her life, attending elementary school in Victoria before moving to Edna, TX where she graduated from high school. She graduated from Texas Tech with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education in 1963 and, after returning to Victoria, started her career in kindergarten teaching at Juan Linn Elementary. She finished her teaching career with Rowland Elementary and after retirement remained close to family and friends in Victoria.
She was a gifted artist, specializing in watercolors, and enjoyed spending time reading good books and enjoying her grandkids. She loved engaging people in the community, and was active in the First United Methodist Church, was a member of the Victoria Junior Service League, served on the boards of both the Texas Zoo and the Victoria Children’s Discovery Museum, and frequently volunteered at Twice Blessed.
Rebecca had a smile that would light up any room and many people knew her by that smile. She had the ability to make everyone feel welcome and she especially loved all children.
She is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth McKenzie; daughter, Catherine McKenzie; son, K. Scott McKenzie (Jennifer Diebel McKenzie); brother, A. Stanley Elliott (Gale); and her three grandchildren, Zen, Charlie, and Cooper McKenzie.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Memorial Services will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Wade Powell officiating.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the New Horizons Sunday School Class at First United Methodist Church and the Twice Blessed Volunteers.
Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church or Hospice of South Texas.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

