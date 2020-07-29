REBECCA GAIL GILLESPIE WOODSBORO - Rebecca Gail Gillespie, 52 passed away on Sunday July 26, 2020. She was born on May 17, 1968 to the late Nelson and Vernelle Fortenberry Gillespie. She spent many years in Port Lavaca working as manager at the Sonic Drive-In. She made many lasting relationships while there being a "momma" to many of her employees before returning to her hometown of Woodsboro. Becca worked for Refugio County as a dispatcher for the last 14 years. She was a huge fan of her hometown Woodsboro Eagles. Her position as a dispatcher was her passion and she loved not only her job but the girls she worked with. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Woodsboro and she was a very giving person who spent many hours volunteering to help others. Survivor's include her nephews Dustin Oliver, Bowen Stockton, Kade Stockton, Caleb Krause; nieces Kamryn Stockton and Hannah Rogers; sisters Jennifer (Benjamin) Gillespie Stockton and Sharon (Jeff) Vaught. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Steve Gillespie and nephew Ryan Edwards. Pallbearers will be Dustin Oliver ,Caleb Krause, Cole Weaver, Chase Weaver, James Fortenberry, and Jason Gillespie. Visitation will be Thursday, July 30, 2020 Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 4:00 p.m. - 8 :00 p.m. Services will be Friday, July 31, 2020 First Baptist Church of Woodsboro at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at LaRosa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Rebecca Gillespie Criminal Justice Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 144, Woodsboro, Texas 78393. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
