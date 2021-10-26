Rebecca Hough
VICTORIA — Rebecca Hough went to be with the Lord October 20, 2021 at the age of 58. She was born April 30, 1963 in Abernathy, Texas to the late Joe and Oralia Molina Cavazos.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 10:00 am at Faith Family Church, 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Honoring her as pallbearers will be her brothers Henry, Ramiro, Ray, David, Rick, Michael and Stevie Cavazos and nephew Rolando Canchola.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter Haley Hough and brother Joe Cavazos, Jr.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, James Hough; daughter Gabrielle Hough; son Ethan (Brittanie) Hough; sisters Dora Cavazos and Alice Whitmire; brothers Henry (Hope) Cavazos, Ramiro (Gloria) Cavazos, Ray (Laurie) Cavazos, David (Edie) Cavazos, Rick (Melissa) Cavazos, Michael (Dalia) Cavazos and Stevie (Lupe) Cavazos; sister-in-law Nora Cavazos; and 3 grandchildren Jedidiah Hough, Sophia Hough and Everly Hough.
Rebecca was a loving wife, mother, nana, sister and friend. She was a treasure to anyone who had the privilege of knowing her. If Rebecca could be described in one word that word would be Selfless. She always had, so she always had to give and in doing that so many lives were touched by the love of Jesus that lived so vibrantly inside her. The only person Rebecca loved more than her family was Jesus, so it’s hard to count this passing as a loss for her, but for her loved ones and the world in general it is. She truly is treasure that can never be replaced or seen again. Our family will honor her legacy and continue to do mighty works for the Lord until that sweet day comes when we will see her again.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
