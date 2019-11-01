REBECCA A. IVY PORT LAVACA - Rebecca A. Ivy, 82, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was born on March 27, 1937 in Brownwood, TX to Brady F. and Cleo Mann Anderson. A resident of Port Lavaca for almost 60 years, Rebecca (Becky) was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church. She loved her family, friends and community, and enjoyed many years of service through her membership in the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. In addition to her parents, sister, Betty Jean Anderson and brother, Jerry F. Anderson, Becky was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Earl Ivy on August 19, 2002. She is survived by her daughters, Sandy (James) Mertink of Port Lavaca, Sherra (Darrel) Gan of San Antonio; son, Glenn R. (Dioyn) Ivy of Odessa; husband, J. Marshal Knight; five grandchildren, Glenn Ivy, Jr, Michael Ivy, Jeffrey Ivy, Megan Preece and Macey Gan, and five great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home from 4-6 PM. The funeral service will be at 9 AM on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the First Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Whittle officiating. Graveside services and interment is 2:30 pm Monday at the Holy Cross Cemetery in San Antonio, TX. Pallbearers are Glenn Ivy, Jr., Michael Ivy, Jeffrey Ivy, Jerry Anderson, Bill Anderson, Johnny Windham and Travis Preece. If friends so desire, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 902 Calhoun Street, Port Lavaca, TX 77979 or the Memorial Medical Center, 815 N. Virginia Street, Port Lavaca, TX 77979. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
