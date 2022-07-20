Rebecca . Linskey

Rebecca R. Linskey
SHINER — Rebecca “Becky” Roosa Linskey. 47, born March 30, 1975, in the heart of Allegheny County, PA on Easter morning to the Hallelujah Chorus being sung by the doctor who delivered her. She was the daughter of Kenneth W. Roosa and Judith McCleary Roosa. She was led to Jesus Christ, her Savior, at the very young age of three by her mother.
Becky was found to have a passion for piano and started playing at 7 years old. She majored in music at Geneva College at Beaver Falls, PA. She had a passionate desire to lead people to Jesus Christ by using music as a platform of ministry. She served Christ in Spain on a church-planting team, and in various other overseas music ministry teams.
She met her future husband, James L. Linskey, in Mexico on a missions trip in the summer of 1997. They married in New Braunfels, TX on Oct. 13, 2007. God has blessed them with a wonderful daughter, Autumn Joy. Together, this family has served God faithfully in two different states, Pennsylvania and Texas.
Becky went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 17, 2022. There will be a burial service at Hill Country Memorial Gardens in New Braunfels, TX for family and close friends on Wednesday, July 20th at 10:30am.
There will be a Celebration of Life service on Friday, July 22 at 1 pm at Wayside Chapel - 410 Campus, 1705 Northwest Loop 410 San Antonio, TX 78213. To God be the glory for the life of this remarkable woman who blessed everyone she encountered. Becky most wanted to be remembered as a servant of Jesus Christ, a loving wife and mother. Friends may leave their condolences to the family by visiting www.shinerfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to She is Safe, 5 E Crossville Rd Suite 310, Roswell, GA 30075. Services are under the care and direction of Shiner Funeral Home.
