Rebecca Morton
SPEAKS — Rebecca Ann Morton, 69, of Speaks, passed away October 23, 2022. She was born on July 28, 1953 in Corpus Christi to the late Thomas and Sylvia Kubenka Clark.
She is survived by her husband, Gail “Bug” Morton of Speaks; daughters, Andrea Bagwell of El Campo and Vicki Roberts and husband Jason Maley of Vanderbilt; sons, Glen Jamerson and wife Stephanie of Canyon Lake and Wesley Morton and wife Shelly of Louise; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and brothers, Timmy Clark of Lubbock and Rick Clark and wife Annette of Springtown.
Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene “JuJu” Polasek and sister, Brenda Little.
Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 29 at Triska Funeral Home. Memorial services will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Rick DuBroc officiating.
Memorial donations in memory of Rebecca may be made to Hospice of South Texas, 306 North Texana St., Hallettsville, TX 77964.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681
