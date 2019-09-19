REFUGIA (RUTH) BUSTAMANTE QUINTERRO CUERO - Refugia (Ruth) Bustamante Quinterro, 83, of Cuero, was called to rest beside her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was born in Dewitt County on September 9, 1936 to the late Leo and Mary Natividad Escobedo Bustamante. She was retired from the textile industry (Brentex Mills) and from being a caregiver for several years with Crossroads Home Health. She was a homemaker and a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Cuero. She is survived by her husband, Jasper Quinterro; daughter, Lisa Quinterro (Companion Fernando Cortines) of Victoria; sons, Sammy Salinas (Diane) of Thomaston; Jasper Quinterro Jr (Becky) of Victoria; Eric Quinterro (Tracie) of Las Vegas; ten grandchildren, Nicholas Gamez, Sammy Salinas Jr., April Salinas, Samantha Salinas, Alisha Quinterro, Abby Quinterro, Krysten Quinterro, Brandon Quinterro, Courtney Quinterro, and Tiffany Wells; eight great-grandchildren; and three grand fur babies; OB, Spanky and Darla. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Sybil Marie; grandson, I V Villarreal III; sisters, Trinidad Gonzales, Flora Serna, Cita Sosa, Annie Salinas, Guadalupe Anzaldua and Gloria Reyes; and brothers, Servrio Bustamante, Albert Bustamante, Nook Bustamante and Leo Bustamante Jr. Funeral Services will be as follows: Visitation will be held at Freund Funeral Home on Thursday, September 19 from 5pm-7pm, with rosary service following at 7pm. Funeral will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on Friday, September 20, at 1pm Father Jasper Liggio will be officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens of Cuero. Pallbearers include Brandon Quinterro, Ollie King, Mark King, Ernie Garcia, Corey Munguia, Dawson Koranek, David Galindo and Shawn Koranek. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
