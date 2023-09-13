Regan Saunders
YORKTOWN — Regan Saunders, 23, of Yorktown, Texas passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Regan was born November 6, 1999 in Cuero, Texas to Ronnie Sr. and Kindra Pharis Saunders.
Left to cherish memories are his parents, brother Ronnie Jr, sister Krystan Saunders, grandmother Mary Lee Saunders, nieces and nephew: Athena, Maddie, Melody, Minda, and Eli. He is also survived by many cousins and friends.
Regan is preceded in death by grandparents David Saunders, Barabara and Cecil Franke, Kenneth Pharis, and his niece Mila Grace.
Pallbearers are Ronnie Saunders Jr., KJ Schultz, Christopher Saunders, Steven Buesing Jr., Jeff Schroeder, Connor Heathcoat. Honorary pallbearers are Chance Kaiser, Dennis Jr., Mitchell, and Gerald Saunders.
Visitation will be 5-7 pm Friday, September 15, 2023 at Massey Funeral Home. Services will be 10 am Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Massey Funeral Home. Internment to follow at Westside Cemetery.
Memorials in Regan’s honor can be given to Nordheim Volunteer Fire Department, Children’s Hospital of San Antonio Santa Rosa or donor’s choice.
You can sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Services entrusted to Massey Funeral Home 361-564-2900
