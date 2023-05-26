Regenia Lane Pierce Armstrong

Regenia was born March 27, 1950 in Center, Texas to Robert John Lane and Doris Askew Lane. She met and married Richard G. Pierce on June 26, 1976 and enjoyed 24 years of marriage until Richard’s passing in 2000. She was blessed to find love a second time and married George Armstrong on March 24, 2007. Although Regenia never had any children, she was loved by many nieces and nephews that called her “Nanny” and she loved them as if they were her own.
Regenia spent a great deal of her life being a caregiver to others. She faced many hardships at a young age and was unable to finish high school. However, she persevered and later received her high school diploma. In 1994, Regenia became the first in her family to attend and graduate from college, receiving her Associates of Science degree from Bee County College in Beeville, Texas. Regenia’s faith in the Lord was a cornerstone of her life, and she used her beautiful singing voice to lead praise and worship throughout her life. She is survived by her husband George Armstrong of Cibilo, Texas and her sisters Robbie Poindexter of Hemphill, Texas, Dixie Shaw of Rockport, Texas, and Laura Brown of Temple, Texas.Regenia was proceeded in death by her parents Robert J. Lane and Doris A. Lane, her late husband Richard G. Pierce, her brother Ronald R. Lane, and her sister Sue Shimek.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.