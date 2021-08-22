Regina A. Koenig
VICTORIA — Regina Aurelia Carbonara Koenig, 62, of Victoria, Texas, formerly of Cuero, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 20, 2021.
She was born on April 14, 1959, in Huntington Station, New York, to Neal and Rosemary Ryan Carbonara of Cuero, Texas. Regina graduated from Cuero high school in 1977. She was married to Stanley Koenig for 42 years and together enjoyed golfing, fishing, and traveling as often as possible. For the past 25 years, Regina was employed at Watermark Graphics becoming involved in many organizations close to her heart, such as Warrior’s Weekend. She was also an active member of Holy Family Church; Regina was involved with the music ministry, Angel Gabriel Project, and Catholic Daughters of America. Since her first ACTS retreat in the fall of 2001, Regina quickly became a favorite music team leader and director for many teams in our area and across the state through ACTS Mission Retreats.
In addition to her husband, Stanley, she is survived in death by her daughters Kimberly Koenig Evans (Rick Evans); Michelle Koenig; Stephanie Koenig Trevino (Roy Trevino); grandchildren Cole Bagnall; Nyah, Marley and James Trevino. She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Allison Koenig.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021 from 6-7, and a rosary will begin at 7pm, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 704 Mallette Drive, Victoria. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 10 am also at Holy Family Catholic Church. Graveside services immediately following at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 1009 East Mockingbird Lane, Victoria.
Pallbearers will be Cole Bagnall, William Carbonara, Rick Evans, Brittany Faas, John Henry Goodman, Brandon Morrow, Roy Trevino, and April Sobotik.
Honorary pallbearers are Her 49ers and The Posse.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
