REGINA KATHERINE BAASS VICTORIA - Regina Katherine Baass, R.N., 45, of Victoria, passed away July 6, 2020. She was born October 6, 1974 in Victoria to Allen J. Baass and Jeanette R. Baass, both of Victoria. She preceded in death by her grandparents Herman and Lillie Baass and Henry G. and Edith Kasper. In addition to her parents she is survived by her children Xander L. Schwab and Angeline R. Schwab; father to her children Dr. Harold L. Schwab of Corpus Christi; brother Brad (Tara) Baass; nieces Xena, Axis, Phoenix and Lexus and nephew Bradley, all of Victoria as well as several cousins and an uncle and aunt. Gina graduated in the top ten from Stroman High School. She attended University of Texas in Austin and during this time became top sales person at Steinmart across Texas. Her love of animals led her to be a head Vet Tech caring for critically ill animals assisting in surgery. This led her to become a registered nurse, from ACC in Austin. Soon after she married a military physician and became a mom to two great children. She later moved back to Victoria to be near her family. Gina was always up for a challenge and wanted to learn to fix anything that was broken. She had a talent for gardens and arts. She scuba dived in Cayman Islands and rode in an ultra lite in Hawaii. Her time outdoors led her to hunt wild hogs and catch big fish. She worked with the cowboys at the ranch. She enjoyed always doing and teaching her children fun things. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Dorothy O'Connor pet adoptions. With heavy hearts we say see you later alligator. No services are planned at this time due to COVID 19. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
