Regina Vargas
VICTORIA — Regina Cisneros Vargas, age 77 passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
Married 45 years Regina was the rock for her family. Hardworking, she was always someone you could go to for help. She was not shy to tell you exactly what she was thinking. Her stories of bus driving that kept everyone laughing will be missed. Knowing that she is no longer suffering and is in heaven waiting for us brings peace.
She is survived by her loving husband Augustine Rocha Vargas, children Richard Luna Sr., Jerry Luna, Eve Luna, Richard Luna Jr., Raquel Luna, Damian Luna, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her son Jesse Luna, daughter Sylvia Ann Adames, and son Frank Luna.
Visitation will begin Monday, August 21, 2023, 5pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm. Visitation will resume Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8am with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Inez.
Pallbearers will be Richard Luna Sr., Richard Luna Jr., Brandon Baladez, Johnny Romo, Damian Luna, and Roland Romo.
Under the care of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Victoria, 361-575-3212.

