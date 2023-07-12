Reinhold Bernhard Eichhorn
VICTORIA — Reinhold Bernhard Eichhorn, 91, of Victoria, passed away July 11, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Reinhold was born March 26, 1932 in Stratton, TX to the late Ella Antonette Strobel and Bernhard Reinhold Eichhorn. Reinhold served his country in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955 and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Reinhold married the love of his life, Lois Annette Stoever on June 2, 1957.
Reinhold is survived by his wife, Lois Eichhorn; daughter, Pamela Nix (Jimmy) of Victoria; son, Ronald Eichhorn (Tina) of Victoria and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, July 13, 2023 from 5-7 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
Funeral Services will be Friday, July 14, 2023 at 10 AM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with burial to immediately follow at Memory Garden Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Hospice of South Texas.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

