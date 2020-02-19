RENE FLORES VICTORIA - Rene Flores went to be with the Lord February 15, 2020 at the age of 70. He was born September 8, 1949 in Brownsville, Texas to the late Jesus and Maria Flores. Visitation will be Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 pm On Friday, February 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. A loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, he enjoyed fishing, barbequing and the Dallas Cowboys. In addition to his parents, Rene was preceded in death by his brother Joe Flores and son-in-law Omar Franco. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Felicitas Flores; son Rene (Gracie) Flores, Jr.; daughters Priscilla Flores and Ruben Longoria, Mary (David) Garcia, Olivia Flores and Steven Garcia and Maria Flores; brothers Dimas (Candeleria) Flores, Jesus (Luisa) Flores and Miguel (Lucy) Flores; sisters Sofia (Max) Herrera, Antonia Hinojosa, Tina (Ruben) Perez and Theresa (Martin) Molina; 17 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
