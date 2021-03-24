Rene Paul Rubio
GOLIAD — Rene Paul Rubio, age 70 of Goliad, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 20, 2021. He was born on August 23, 1950, to Jose (Joe) Rubio and Louisa Pena Rubio, both of Goliad, Texas.
Rene was married to Mary for 52 years and was blessed with three children and five grandchildren. Rene was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He worked at Skytop Brewster and then at Safety Railway where he was a welding foreman. After his retirement, he was self-employed completing road maintenance and dirt work.
Rene is survived by and will be greatly missed by his loving wife Mary Flores Rubio. He is also survived by his children, Lillian Rubio Moore, Annette Rubio Jones and husband John, and Rene Paul Rubio II and wife Jacquelyn; grandchildren, Seth Moore, Skylar Moore, John M. Jones, Amanda Jones, and Ryan Rubio; siblings, Gloria Traber and husband Emil, Joe Rubio and wife Mary Alice, Rose Rubio, Sylvia Prather and husband James, Janie Rubio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rene was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Louisa Rubio, and son-in-law, Dennis D. Moore.
The celebration of his life will be held Friday, March 26, 2021, with a Rosary at 9:30 a.m.; a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m.; and private family burial at 11:15 a.m. All services will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 238 N. Commercial St., Goliad, Texas, with Fr. Ty Bazar officiating.
Due to social distancing concerns, there will not be any visitation time before the rosary. No one will be allowed to gather in the vestibule before or after the service. Attendees will need to sit with those in their household. The burial will be limited to family only.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Rene P. Rubio to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
