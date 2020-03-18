RENE PERALES VICTORIA - Rene Perales, 54, of Victoria, passed away Sat., Mar. 14, 2020. He was born April 30, 1965 in Lockney, TX to the late Santana and Modesta Rodriguez Perales. He is survived by his wife Cynthia Castro Perales; daughter Reina Perales; son Max Rodriguez; sisters Angie Vargas, Anita Lopez, Joann Rangel, and Maria Huerta; brothers Jose, Juan, Cruz, Arnoldo, and Daniel Perales; grandchildren Cindy, Roison, Vaylen Rodriguez, and Vahn Saenz; his long time love Buttercup; and his close friends Michael Briseno, and Eugene Trevino. Rene is preceded in death by his parents; and sisters Norma Rea, and Gracie Perales. A visitation will be held at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home (412 N. Main St.) on Thurs., March 19, 2020 from 2 to 7pm with a Rosary beginning at 7pm. (361)573-2777

