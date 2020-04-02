RENEE HERRING VICTORIA - Teresa Renee Herring, 55, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020. She was born July 13, 1964 in Pasadena, Texas to her parents, the late James Lee Herring and the late Bianca Repp Joutraw. Renee is survived by her loving partner of 25 years, Isabel Lara of Victoria; sister, Cynthia 'Danice' Cook; nephew, Lyle Cook, niece, Danielle (Joel) Moses, and great-nephew, Jayden Moses. Our sweet Renee may be visited on Thursday, April 2, 2020 from 3 to 6 pm at Colonial Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Resurrection Cemetery with Deacon Eddie Molina officiating. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Share words of comfort with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
