Renner Sidney Wright
VICTORIA — Renner S. Wright passed away on Friday January 15, 2021. Renner was born to the late John Tandy and Josephine Day Wright on November 29, 1943 in New Braunfels Tx. Renner was retired from the U.S Navy. He was a Volunteer fire Chief in South Sherman, Oregon. He was also a life member of VFW post 4146. Renner was also a Cattleman. Renner is survived by Daughter Michelle Maddox, brother Glenn Wright and sister Linda Stobaugh. He also has 7 grandchildren and 9 Great grandchildren. Renner is preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers Paul Wright and John Jr Wright. Memorial services are to be held at a later date. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.