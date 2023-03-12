REV. GEORGE LEONARD YARBROUGH SR.
GOLIAD — Rev. George Leonard Yarbrough Sr. passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in Goliad Texas. He was born in Emory, Texas to James Thaddeus Yarbrough and Mable Clara Bourn on November 1, 1934. He started work in newspaper production at age 15 and worked for The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal and The Fort Worth Star-Telegram before entering the ministry. He pastored 7 churches in over 30 years of service. He married Barbara Gean Odle on November 1, 1953. He is survived by his wife, their 4 children, daughter Rose and Scotty Langford of Woodbine, GA, sons George Jr (Buddy) of Goliad, Scott and Teresa of Victoria and Jay and Teresa of New Braunfels, 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren and bonus family members Stella and Esther Gurau and Becky Jaquez. He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters and 4 brothers.
Memorial service will be 10:00 am Saturday March 18, 2023 at First Baptist Church, Goliad Texas
