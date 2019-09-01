REV. PAUL GWOSDZ VICTORIA - Rev. Paul Anthony Gwosdz transitioned into his eternal life on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Paul was born on October 31, 1953 in Victoria, Texas to Emanuel Gwosdz and Lorraine Neslony Gwosdz. After graduating from Victoria High School in 1972, he served in the United States Army, then earned his Bachelor's degree. Although Paul was an entrepreneur by profession, his love of teaching God's word inspired and guided many. Paul was a gentle, loving husband and devoted father. His absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him. Paul was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his wife Louise Cantu Gwosdz, son James Gwosdz, M.D., daughter Christine Gwosdz, mother Lorraine Gwosdz Hebert (Steve Hebert), brothers David Gwosdz, Michael Gwosdz (Jenny), Bruce Gwosdz (Jana), sisters Diane Warren (Blair), Brenda Mabry (Todd); stepbrothers and stepsister, Richard, David and Ann Hebert, and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Paul's life will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2 pm, at Church Family of Hope, 816 Evergreen, in Houston, Texas.
