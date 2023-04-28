Rev. Roger Leon
Branson
VICTORIA — Rev. Rodger Leon Branson entered into rest on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the age of 75. He was born May 1, 1947 to the late George L and Frances Pearl Lawrence Branson in Arkansas.
Rodger served in the Army for 11 years and attended the NCO Academy. He was involved with several clubs and organizations which included the Optimist Club of Victoria, Boyce Bible School, the 13th Virginia ANV Chaplain Civil War Reenactment, Geauga County Sheriff’s Jr. Posse, the AITP Kent State University and the Chardon Weather Station. He was also a member of the 1st Baptist Church in Victoria.
Rodger is survived by his wife Irene Artman Branson, his sons Lee Andrew Branson II (Penny) and Rodger Leon Branson II (Sondra); his daughters Mary Frances Meredith (Brett) and Tina Marie Lowe (Thomas (D)); his brothers Dennis Branson (Pearl), James Branson, Stephen Branson (Sheila (D)), and Christopher Branson (Debra); and his sisters Wanda Steudel (Richard), Sandra O’Dell (Christopher), Karen Busser (Paul (D)), and Cheryl Brown (Bart); he is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Rodger is preceded in death by his daughter Angela Branson, his brothers Richard Branson and Gary Branson.
Graveside services will be held Monday, May 1, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Rome Center Cemetery, Rome, OH. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Rome Fire Hall following graveside services. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.