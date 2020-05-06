REVIS JAMES ABSHIRE VICTORIA - Revis Abshire, 88, passed away on May 2, 2020. He was born in Nederland, Texas on May 10, 1931 to Edole and Albert Abshire. He was the baby of thirteen and was referred to as "Little Unc" since some of his nephews were older than him. He was married to the love of his life, Audrey May Abshire of Winne, Texas for 55 years. The two started their life together in the small town of Winnie, Texas. They were not married long when Uncle Sam came calling. Although wives were not encouraged to accompany their husbands, he wanted Audrey by his side. She went everywhere he was stationed. They were such a fun-loving couple they made many lifelong friends worldwide. The couple moved to Point Comfort when he became employed by Alcoa. After 15 years of marriage, the couple finally got the child they had always prayed for, Tambra Ann Abshire of Victoria, Texas. She became the center of their world. After 30 years of service, Revis retired from Alcoa and the couple moved to Victoria, to be closer to Tambra and her family. His only grandchild, Tarrah Michelle Walton filled up his days in his retirement years. They cared for Tarrah and Peanut daily. From elementary time, a favorite tradition of Tarrah and "PawPaws" was scratch offs with a snickers on the way home from school. Although Tarrah was his only grandchild, many other friends and family referred to him as "PawPaw" or "Pada." He enjoyed his garden, cooking, Dallas Cowboys, and his Knights of Columbus buddies. His back porch was known by many friends, young and old, to have a cold beer or hot meal at any time. His hard work and servant's heart earned him The Knights of Columbus Knight of the Year award several times. He was very proud to be a 4th degree KC member at Holy Family Catholic Church. He is survived by his daughter, Tambra Walton; granddaughter, Tarrah Walton; and his sister, Gracie DeCuir, many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Audrey Abshire, and 11 siblings. Family and Friends may visit Revis throughout the day from 10 am to 5 pm on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home. A Rosary will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church followed by the Funeral Mass at 1:30 pm, Father Patrick Knippenberg presiding. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Military Honors of Flag Folding & Taps under the auspices of the Victoria County Veterans Council. Following COVID-19 guidelines, please wear a mask at all times upon entry to all facilities listed above. Pallbearers are Mike Walton, Mike Garvel, John Fivecoat; and his nephews, Kyle DeCuir, Reggie DeCuir and Ray DeCuir. His best friend, George Wenzel, will serve as an honorary pallbearer. All of these men are very near and dear to his heart. Memorial donations may be made in Revis's memory to Holy Family K of C Council #9088 or Holy Family Catholic Church. Share memories with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
