Rex Alton Knopp
INEZ — Rex Alton Knopp of Inez went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 5, 2021 at the age of 60. He was born on February 8, 1960 in Victoria, TX to the late Alton Knopp and Joyce Munson Knopp. Rex was an operator at Dow and retired after many years. He spent his retired life making unforgettable memories with his family and friends and starting Bar K Pasture Works with his youngest son, Will.
Rex was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah Shores Knopp of Inez; daughter Alexandrina “Drina” Knopp (Allen) of Edna; sons, Kody Watkins (Sherry) of Hawaii, Ryan Watkins (Veronica) of Virginia, Kristofer Knopp (Brian) of Austin and Will Knopp (Haley) of Edna; sister Karen Castellow of Huffman, TX; brother, Dick Knopp of Edna; ten grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5- 7 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. A memorial service celebration of Rex’s life will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Inez with Rev. Tim Williams officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your choice of charity in memory of Rex Knopp.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
