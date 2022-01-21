Rex and Dorothy Easley
TELFERNER — Rex and Dorothy were truly beautiful people. Dorothy passed February 24, 2021, and Rex passed on January 1, 2022. Rex was born in 1922, in Rosebud, TX and Dorothy in 1923, in York, Nebraska. Rex grew up in Inez, TX and Dorothy in Telferner, TX, on Keefe Dairy farm. They were married in 1947. Rex served in WWII, in US Army Air Corp., stationed at Foster Field, Bakersfield, CA, and Guam at the end of the war. Both completed public school in Victoria. Dorothy graduated Southwest Texas State Teachers College in San Marcos, TX.
She was a homemaker and music teacher, proficient in piano and violin. Dorothy was a founding violinist in the Victoria Symphony. Dorothy retired from VISD. Rex graduated from the University of Texas, College of Pharmacy, Austin, TX in 1949, and was a career Pharmacist. They owned Easley Central Drug. After selling the drug store, Rex was elected County Commissioner, Precinct 4, and served 4 terms before retiring.
Four children were born to the marriage: Rex L. Easley Jr., (Isabel), Leslie A. Easley (Deceased), Mary Drost and Deborah Easley. Grandchildren include Luther Easley (Teresa), Fallon Nino, Lane Crockett Easley, Chase Easley, Shelby Ellison (Kyler), Sigourney Walker, Allie Walker, Dobie Cumpian (Walker), and Travis Hunter Drost, and many great-grandchildren.
Rex and Dorothy were Methodists and devoted to their church, Telferner United Methodist Church. Dorothy’s father, James Keefe, was a founder of their beloved church. They lived truly full and blessed lives.
The family extends sincere gratitude to Hospice of South Texas Team and especially the nurses and providers, as well as Dr. Vu and staff. A celebration of Rex and Dorothy’s lives will be held later.
