REX ALLEN HORST VICTORIA - Rex Allen Horst, 66, passed away Tuesday, August 20th, 2019. Rex's family and friends will gather for visitation from 6pm - 8pm, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 2pm at Midtown Church of Christ, 5901 N Main St. in Victoria with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Honoring Rex as pallbearers are Dan Gorfido, Tom Pitchford, Garrett Crooks, Carlton Wilkinson, Steve Randle, Randy Horst, II, Bob Hill and Randy Smith. Rex was born October 17, 1952 to the late Elmer Kenneth Horst and Erna Dell Horst. He was a member of the Crossroads Builder's Association for over 25 years and recently served as President. He was an active member of the Victoria Northside Rotary and was a past President currently serving as President. He enjoyed working with Adoption Awareness and Early Acts First Knight--both Rotary projects in the community. He was an active member of Midtown Church of Christ and helped support and organize youth functions over the years. As owner of Designer Homes by Rex Horst, he was privileged to build the dream homes of many of the residents of the Victoria and surrounding areas. He was a friend and mentor to many and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He enjoyed golf, football and travel but most of all family, especially spending time with his 4 grandkids. Rex was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Erna Horst; and his sisters, Delta Dolly Slomba and Erna Horst. Rex is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Marilyn Huber Horst; his daughters, Karen Wilkinson and husband, Carlton of Victoria and Melissa Crooks and husband, Garrett of Ft. Collins, CO; his brothers, Pete Horst and wife, Judy of Baltimore, MD and Randy Horst and wife, Gladys of Crockett, TX; and his grandchildren, Emma Wilkinson, Jackson Wilkinson, Jordan Crooks and Liam Crooks. Those wishing to make memorial donations in Rex's memory are requested to do so to the Rotary Foundation or Midtown Church of Christ. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home - Houston Hwy.
